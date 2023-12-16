Will Tyler Boyd Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Boyd was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday in Week 15. Trying to find Boyd's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Tyler Boyd and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boyd's season stats include 522 yards on 57 receptions (9.2 per catch) and two touchdowns, plus two carries for 11 yards. He has been targeted 82 times.
Keep an eye on Boyd's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyler Boyd Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
- The Bengals have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Mitchell Wilcox (FP/knee): 6 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Ja'Marr Chase (DNP/ankle): 89 Rec; 1092 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
- Click Here for Justin Herbert
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
Bengals vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Boyd 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|82
|57
|522
|213
|2
|9.2
Boyd Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|3
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|8
|6
|52
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|9
|5
|39
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|7
|4
|26
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|7
|6
|39
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|7
|7
|38
|1
|Week 8
|@49ers
|3
|3
|40
|1
|Week 9
|Bills
|5
|3
|56
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|12
|8
|117
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|6
|3
|22
|0
|Week 12
|Steelers
|5
|3
|23
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|7
|5
|37
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|3
|2
|23
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.