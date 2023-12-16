UCLA vs. Boise State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | LA Bowl
The Boise State Broncos are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+2.5), in this season's LA Bowl, where they will meet the UCLA Bruins. The game will kick off from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 16, 2023, starting at 7:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. An over/under of 50.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Boise State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UCLA vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
UCLA vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-2.5)
|50.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-2.5)
|49.5
|-130
|+108
UCLA vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- UCLA has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Bruins have an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- Boise State has compiled a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this season.
- The Broncos have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
UCLA & Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|UCLA
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Boise State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
