Saturday's game that pits the UMass Minutemen (5-2) against the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) at MassMutual Center has a projected final score of 73-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMass, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 6:30 PM on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

West Virginia vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Springfield, Massachusetts

Springfield, Massachusetts Venue: MassMutual Center

West Virginia vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 73, West Virginia 70

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-3.9)

UMass (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

West Virginia's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, and UMass' is 5-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mountaineers are 2-6-0 and the Minutemen are 6-1-0.

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers are being outscored by 1.6 points per game with a -14 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.2 points per game (345th in college basketball) and allow 65.8 per outing (62nd in college basketball).

West Virginia wins the rebound battle by 2.9 boards on average. It records 37.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 138th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.8 per outing.

West Virginia makes 5.7 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball) at a 29.7% rate (306th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 per outing its opponents make while shooting 33.1% from deep.

The Mountaineers record 86.8 points per 100 possessions (314th in college basketball), while giving up 88.9 points per 100 possessions (171st in college basketball).

West Virginia has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (112th in college basketball play), 2.5 more than the 8.6 it forces on average (357th in college basketball).

