The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5) take on the UMass Minutemen (5-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

West Virginia vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN

West Virginia Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Minutemen allow to opponents.

West Virginia is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 141st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Minutemen rank 64th.

The 64.2 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 7.8 fewer points than the Minutemen allow (72).

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

The Mountaineers ceded 69.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.6 in road games.

Looking at three-point shooting, West Virginia performed better in home games last year, draining 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule