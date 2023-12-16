Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Chinakhov stats and insights
- Chinakhov has scored in six of 20 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 19.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Chinakhov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|3
|2
|1
|18:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:58
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|15:04
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|13:55
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:27
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.