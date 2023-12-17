Amari Cooper did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns match up against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Check out Cooper's stats on this page.

Cooper's season stats include 876 yards on 57 receptions (15.4 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 105 times.

Amari Cooper Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

The Browns have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: David Njoku (DNP/rest): 59 Rec; 600 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Browns vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Cooper 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 105 57 876 179 2 15.4

Cooper Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 14 7 77 0

