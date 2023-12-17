When Amari Cooper suits up for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 15 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Amari Cooper score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Cooper's 876 yards receiving (67.4 per game) lead the Browns. He has 57 receptions on 105 targets and two TDs.

Cooper has reeled in two touchdown catches this season in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Amari Cooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bengals 7 3 37 0 Week 2 @Steelers 10 7 90 0 Week 3 Titans 8 7 116 1 Week 4 Ravens 6 1 16 0 Week 6 49ers 8 4 108 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 2 22 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 11 6 89 0 Week 9 Cardinals 5 5 139 1 Week 10 @Ravens 9 6 98 0 Week 11 Steelers 8 4 34 0 Week 12 @Broncos 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 3 34 0 Week 14 Jaguars 14 7 77 0

