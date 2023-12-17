The Auburn Tigers (7-2) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a four-game home win streak when they host the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The point total is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Auburn vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -8.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs USC Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Auburn has been at least a -450 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The Tigers have a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

USC's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Trojans have played as an underdog of +320 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies USC has a 23.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Auburn vs. USC Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 2 28.6% 82.3 161.2 66.2 138.9 148.4 USC 2 33.3% 78.9 161.2 72.7 138.9 149

Additional Auburn vs USC Insights & Trends

The Tigers score 82.3 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 72.7 the Trojans give up.

Auburn is 3-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.

The Trojans score an average of 78.9 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.2 points, USC is 3-2 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

Auburn vs. USC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 3-4-0 3-2 2-5-0 USC 3-3-0 0-0 5-1-0

Auburn vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn USC 14-2 Home Record 15-2 4-8 Away Record 5-5 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

