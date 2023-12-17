Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the Big 12, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. BYU

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 30-2

10-1 | 30-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: W 86-54 vs Georgia State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Bellarmine

Bellarmine Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Houston

Current Record: 11-0 | Projected Record: 29-2

11-0 | 29-2 Odds to Win Big 12: +260

+260 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 70-66 vs Texas A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Iowa State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 26-5

9-2 | 26-5 Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 96-58 vs Florida A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Oklahoma

Current Record: 10-0 | Projected Record: 25-6

10-0 | 25-6 Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 15th

15th Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th

279th Last Game: W 81-47 vs Green Bay

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina

North Carolina Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Kansas

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 22-8

10-1 | 22-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +240

+240 Overall Rank: 18th

18th Strength of Schedule Rank: 45th

45th Last Game: W 75-71 vs Indiana

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Yale

Yale Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Baylor

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 21-9

9-1 | 21-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +600

+600 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank: 110th

110th Last Game: L 88-64 vs Michigan State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Duke

@ Duke Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. TCU

Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 20-9

8-1 | 20-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank: 339th

339th Last Game: W 79-59 vs Arizona State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Old Dominion

@ Old Dominion Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Cincinnati

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 19-12

8-2 | 19-12 Odds to Win Big 12: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank: 216th

216th Last Game: L 82-68 vs Dayton

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Merrimack

Merrimack Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Texas Tech

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-10

8-2 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 40th

40th Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: W 76-54 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UT Arlington

UT Arlington Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-14

8-2 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big 12: +1200

+1200 Overall Rank: 55th

55th Strength of Schedule Rank: 189th

189th Last Game: W 96-85 vs LSU

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: LHN

11. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 13-18

5-5 | 13-18 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: W 81-60 vs Oral Roberts

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. UCF

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-20

6-3 | 10-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: L 70-68 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Maine

Maine Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Kansas State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-3 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank: 81st

81st Last Game: L 62-46 vs Nebraska

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Wichita State

Wichita State Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 7-24

4-6 | 7-24 Odds to Win Big 12: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: L 87-79 vs UMass

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game