According to oddsmakers, the Cleveland Browns (8-5) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (5-8). The matchup's over/under has been listed at 37.5 points.

As the Browns ready for this matchup against the Bears, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio TV Info: FOX

Cleveland has gone 8-5-0 ATS this season.

The Browns have two wins ATS (2-1) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Cleveland games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).

Chicago's record against the spread in 2023 is 6-6-1.

As 3-point underdogs or more, the Bears are 5-3-1 against the spread.

There have been seven Chicago games (out of 13) that hit the over this year.

