When Cedric Tillman suits up for the Cleveland Browns in their Week 15 matchup against the Chicago Bears (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Tillman will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Cedric Tillman score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Tillman's 11 catches (on 24 targets) have led to 108 yards receiving (15.4 per game).

Having played seven games this season, Tillman has not tallied a TD reception.

Cedric Tillman Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Ravens 3 1 5 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @Ravens 3 0 0 0 Week 11 Steelers 2 1 2 0 Week 12 @Broncos 5 4 55 0 Week 13 @Rams 6 2 20 0 Week 14 Jaguars 4 2 23 0

Rep Cedric Tillman with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.