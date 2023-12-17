Will Joe Flacco get into the end zone when the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears play in Week 15 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Flacco will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joe Flacco score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

Flacco has -1 rushing yards on four carries (-0.5 yards per game).

In two games, Flacco has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Joe Flacco Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Rams 23 44 254 2 1 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 26 45 311 3 1 4 -1 0

Rep Joe Flacco with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.