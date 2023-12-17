The focus will be on quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Justin Fields when the Cleveland Browns (8-5) and Chicago Bears (5-8) clash on December 17. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We dive into the details below.

Browns vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX

Joe Flacco vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Joe Flacco 2023 Stats Justin Fields 2 Games Played 9 55.1% Completion % 63.5% 565 (282.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,810 (201.1) 5 Touchdowns 13 2 Interceptions 6 -1 (-0.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 458 (50.9) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Joe Flacco Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 229.5 yards

: Over/Under 229.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Bears Defensive Stats

This year, the Bears are surrendering 23.8 points per game (22nd in NFL) and 314.5 total yards per game (12th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago has been one of the least effective defenses in the league, allowing the 10th-most pass yards in the NFL (230.8 per game). Meanwhile, it ranks 29th with 24 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bears have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking second in the NFL by surrendering 83.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank second with 3.6 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Chicago is 32nd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (75%) and 29th in third-down percentage allowed (45.5%).

Justin Fields Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 182.5 yards

: Over/Under 182.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 0.5 TD

: Over/Under 0.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Browns Defensive Stats

