Marshall vs. Elon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Sunday's game between the Marshall Thundering Herd (5-4) and Elon Phoenix (2-8) squaring off at Schar Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marshall, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 17.
The Thundering Herd enter this matchup following a 102-77 win against Jacksonville on Friday.
Marshall vs. Elon Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Schar Center in Elon, North Carolina
Marshall vs. Elon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marshall 74, Elon 65
Marshall Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on December 2, the Thundering Herd defeated the Florida Gators (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 91-88.
- Marshall has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
Marshall 2023-24 Best Wins
- 91-88 at home over Florida (No. 82) on December 2
- 79-74 on the road over Chattanooga (No. 97) on November 12
- 102-77 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 279) on December 15
Marshall Leaders
- Abby Beeman: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 46.7 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)
- Breanna Campbell: 14.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 53.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Aislynn Hayes: 13.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (12-for-39)
- Mahogany Matthews: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 50.0 FG%
- Roshala Scott: 21.0 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
Marshall Performance Insights
- The Thundering Herd outscore opponents by 14.1 points per game (posting 88.1 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and conceding 74.0 per contest, 320th in college basketball) and have a +127 scoring differential.
