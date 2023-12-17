Pierre Strong Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cleveland Browns' Week 15 matchup with the Chicago Bears begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Strong's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Strong has run for 173 yards on 38 carries with one touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and has three catches (four targets) for 38 yards.

Pierre Strong Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Browns have one other running back on the injury list this week: Jerome Ford (LP/wrist): 166 Rush Att; 698 Rush Yds; 3 Rush TDs 35 Rec; 227 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Browns vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Strong 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 38 173 1 4.6 4 3 38 0

Strong Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @Steelers 2 1 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Titans 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 5 49 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 8 25 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 10 41 0 1 41 0 Week 9 Cardinals 3 9 0 1 -7 0 Week 11 Steelers 1 1 0 1 4 0 Week 13 @Rams 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 1 0 0 0 0 0

