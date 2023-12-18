Player prop bet options for Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Houston Rockets at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and Space City Home Network

BSOH and Space City Home Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: +124) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Mitchell's 27.3 points per game average is 3.2 fewer than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (5.5).

Mitchell has averaged 5.5 assists per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Mitchell has averaged 3.0 made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Get Mitchell gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jarrett Allen Props

PTS REB 15.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -120)

Monday's over/under for Jarrett Allen is 15.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.

He averages 2.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.