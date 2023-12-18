Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse is where the Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) and Houston Rockets (13-10) will square off on Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Max Strus and Alperen Sengun are players to watch for the Cavaliers and Rockets, respectively.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Rockets

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, Space City Home Network

Cavaliers' Last Game

On Saturday, in their most recent game, the Cavaliers beat the Hawks 127-119. With 25 points, Jarrett Allen was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarrett Allen 25 14 1 2 1 0 Donovan Mitchell 22 5 13 2 0 4 Isaac Okoro 18 3 3 1 0 3

Cavaliers vs Rockets Additional Info

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Strus' numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 5.5 boards and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Allen is putting up 13 points, 2.3 assists and 8.4 boards per contest.

Caris LeVert posts 15.2 points, 3.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Georges Niang's numbers for the season are 7.6 points, 1.2 assists and 3.8 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 25.9 6.8 5.6 1.9 0.2 2.7 Darius Garland 20.5 2.5 5.8 1.5 0.1 2.1 Jarrett Allen 12.5 8.9 2.3 0.9 0.7 0 Max Strus 12.9 5.5 4 0.9 0.4 2.5 Evan Mobley 7.1 5.7 0.8 0.3 1 0.1

