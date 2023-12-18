Donovan Mitchell vs. Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:45 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) and Alperen Sengun's Houston Rockets (13-10) face off at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday, December 18, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH and Space City Home Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Donovan Mitchell vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Donovan Mitchell
|Alperen Sengun
|Total Fantasy Pts
|931.9
|907.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|44.4
|39.4
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|20
Buy Mitchell and Sengun gear on Fanatics!
Donovan Mitchell vs. Alperen Sengun Insights
Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers
- Mitchell puts up 27.3 points, 5.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.4 blocks.
- The Cavaliers average 111.1 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 111.2 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.
- Cleveland pulls down 44.3 rebounds per game (14th in the league) compared to the 43.3 of its opponents.
- The Cavaliers connect on 11.6 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 12.3 on average.
- Cleveland has committed 13.8 turnovers per game (20th in NBA action) while forcing 14 (seventh in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Alperen Sengun & the Rockets
- Sengun's averages for the season are 19.7 points, 9 rebounds and 5.2 assists, making 52.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Rockets put up 109.9 points per game (26th in league) while allowing 106.1 per outing (second in NBA). They have a +87 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game.
- Houston grabs 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while allowing 44.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.
- The Rockets make 12.3 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 36.2% from deep (20th in NBA). They are making 1.4 more threes than their opponents, who drain 10.9 per game at 31.4%.
- Houston has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA) while forcing 12.3 (23rd in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Donovan Mitchell vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Donovan Mitchell
|Alperen Sengun
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.4
|3.7
|Usage Percentage
|31.5%
|26.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|57.6%
|57.6%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.8%
|14.9%
|Assist Pct
|25.2%
|27.7%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.