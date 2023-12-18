In the upcoming matchup versus the Minnesota Wild, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Drew O'Connor to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:02 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:09 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:14 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:29 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:12 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:57 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:03 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

