On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Minnesota Wild. Is Jake Guentzel going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Guentzel stats and insights

  • In 10 of 29 games this season, Guentzel has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Guentzel averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Guentzel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:55 Away L 7-0
12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 23:37 Away W 4-3 SO
12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 21:33 Home W 4-2
12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 3-1
12/6/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 24:46 Away L 3-1
12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:57 Away L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 25:46 Home L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 19:59 Away W 4-2
11/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 3-2 OT
11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:34 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.