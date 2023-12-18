Will Jeff Carter light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins square off against the Minnesota Wild on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

Carter has scored in two of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Carter's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 13:53 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 3-1 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:13 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 10:04 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:08 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

