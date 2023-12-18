Penguins vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) on the road on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Penguins vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-120)
|Wild (+100)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have gone 7-10 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 7-9 record (winning 43.8% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 54.5%.
- Pittsburgh and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 16 of 29 games this season.
Penguins vs Wild Additional Info
Penguins vs. Wild Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|82 (27th)
|Goals
|83 (26th)
|80 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (12th)
|11 (27th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (23rd)
|18 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (30th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Pittsburgh has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 4-3-3 overall.
- Three of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.
- The Penguins have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Penguins are scoring 1.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Penguins are ranked 27th in the league with 82 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.
- On defense, the Penguins are one of the best units in league action, giving up 80 goals to rank ninth.
- Their goal differential (+2) ranks them 15th in the league.
