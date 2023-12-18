Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jake Guentzel, Mats Zuccarello and others in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Minnesota Wild matchup at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Penguins vs. Wild Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

One of Pittsburgh's top offensive players this season is Guentzel, who has scored 32 points in 29 games (13 goals and 19 assists).

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 1 0 1 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby is another of Pittsburgh's offensive options, contributing 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Dec. 13 2 1 3 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 1 1 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Evgeni Malkin has 10 goals and 14 assists for Pittsburgh.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 1 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 6 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Zuccarello has scored six goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Minnesota offense with 28 total points (1.0 per game).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Kirill Kaprizov has racked up 24 total points (0.9 per game) this season. He has eight goals and 16 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canucks Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.