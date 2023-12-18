The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Minnesota Wild on Monday, December 18, with the Wild victorious in three straight games.

Tune in to BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ to see the Penguins and the Wild meet.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs Wild Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 80 total goals (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Penguins' 82 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins have earned 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 22 goals over that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 29 13 19 32 15 12 23.1% Sidney Crosby 29 17 14 31 25 26 60.2% Evgeni Malkin 29 10 14 24 34 27 49% Erik Karlsson 29 6 15 21 23 20 - Bryan Rust 22 10 10 20 11 13 100%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild concede 3.2 goals per game (89 in total), 12th in the NHL.

The Wild have 83 goals this season (3.0 per game), 26th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Wild have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Wild have given up 1.7 goals per game (17 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Wild Key Players