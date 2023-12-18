Today's soccer slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Rizespor squaring off against Besiktas JK in a Turkish Süper Lig match.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Rizespor vs Besiktas JK

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: SCP vs FC Porto

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.