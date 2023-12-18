On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Valtteri Puustinen going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

  • Puustinen is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

