On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Minnesota Wild. Is Valtteri Puustinen going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are conceding 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

