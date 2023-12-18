The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest versus the Minnesota Wild is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Vinnie Hinostroza light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Hinostroza has no points on the power play.

Hinostroza's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are allowing 89 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 7:37 Away W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.