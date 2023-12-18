Monday's contest between the West Virginia Mountaineers (9-0) and Wright State Raiders (6-4) at WVU Coliseum has a projected final score of 80-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored West Virginia, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 AM ET on December 18.

The Mountaineers enter this game following a 107-43 win over Delaware State on Sunday.

West Virginia vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 80, Wright State 57

Other Big 12 Predictions

West Virginia Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Mountaineers picked up their signature win of the season, an 83-65 victory over the Penn State Lady Lions, who are a top 50 team (No. 39), according to our computer rankings.

West Virginia has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Mountaineers are 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

West Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

83-65 at home over Penn State (No. 39) on December 4

84-56 over Charlotte (No. 116) on November 24

73-55 over Southern Illinois (No. 141) on November 25

71-62 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 174) on November 11

54-51 over George Washington (No. 187) on November 23

West Virginia Leaders

JJ Quinerly: 18.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38)

18.4 PTS, 3.1 STL, 50.4 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (15-for-38) Jordan Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

13.1 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 50.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Lauren Fields: 11.3 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

11.3 PTS, 2.9 STL, 41.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Kyah Watson: 8.1 PTS, 2 STL, 58.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

8.1 PTS, 2 STL, 58.5 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Tavy Diggs: 6.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 51.9 FG%

West Virginia Performance Insights

The Mountaineers' +269 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 29.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.1 points per game (27th in college basketball) while giving up 51.2 per outing (11th in college basketball).

