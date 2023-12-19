Blue Jackets vs. Sabres December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Buffalo Sabres face the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center on Tuesday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET), Rasmus Dahlin and Kirill Marchenko should be two of the best players to keep an eye on.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Sabres (-165)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: MSG-B,BSOH,ESPN+
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Zachary Werenski is an important part of the offense for Columbus, with 23 points this season, as he has put up one goal and 22 assists in 30 games.
- With 18 total points (0.6 per game), including 10 goals and eight assists through 30 games, Marchenko is crucial for Columbus' offense.
- This season, Boone Jenner has 13 goals and five assists, for a season point total of 18.
- In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 2-7-1 this season, amassing 295 saves and allowing 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .891 save percentage (55th in the league).
Sabres Players to Watch
- One of Buffalo's leading offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, with 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) and an average ice time of 19:03 per game.
- Dahlin has seven goals and 18 assists, equaling 25 points (0.8 per game).
- John-Jason Peterka has 22 points for Buffalo, via 12 goals and 10 assists.
- Eric Comrie's record is 1-5-0. He has given up 23 goals (4.01 goals against average) and racked up 144 saves.
Blue Jackets vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Sabres Rank
|Sabres AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|26th
|2.81
|Goals Scored
|3
|19th
|21st
|3.25
|Goals Allowed
|3.63
|31st
|20th
|30.2
|Shots
|29.5
|26th
|11th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|34.6
|30th
|26th
|13.33%
|Power Play %
|15.38%
|25th
|12th
|81.19%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.27%
|7th
