The UTSA Roadrunners are 8.5-point favorites as they enter a showdown against the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Frisco Bowl on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has a 56.5-point over/under.

Marshall vs. UTSA game info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Marshall vs. UTSA statistical matchup

UTSA Marshall 424.6 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358 (91st) 369.3 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (62nd) 174.8 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.5 (94th) 249.8 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (65th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 28 (132nd) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (95th)

UTSA leaders

On the ground, Rasheen Ali has 14 touchdowns and 1,043 yards (86.9 per game).

Ali also has 28 receptions for 213 yards and one TD.

Cam Fancher has passed for 2,162 yards (180.2 per game), completing 65.4% of his throws, with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Fancher has scored four touchdowns and accumulated 276 yards.

In 12 games, Jayden Harrison has 22 receptions for 278 yards (23.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Marshall leaders

In 12 games for the Roadrunners, Frank Harris has led the offense with 2,506 yards (208.8 yards per game) while recording 18 touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 64.9% completion percentage.

Harris has made an impact with his legs, running for 323 yards and four TDs in 12 games.

In 12 games in 2023, Joshua Cephus has been targeted 114 times for 81 catches, 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns.

Robert Henry has compiled 551 rushing yards (45.9 yards per game) and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry in 12 games for the Roadrunners.

