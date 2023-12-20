On Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Utah Jazz (10-17). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and KJZZ.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Jazz matchup in this article.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and KJZZ

BSOH and KJZZ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 112 points per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 111.9 per contest (ninth in the NBA). They have a +2 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz have a -198 scoring differential, falling short by 7.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.2 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are giving up 119.5 per contest to rank 24th in the NBA.

These teams are scoring 224.2 points per game between them, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 231.4 combined points per game, 3.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland is 14-13-0 ATS this season.

Utah has compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Cavaliers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Donovan Mitchell 32.5 -110 27.7 Max Strus 15.5 -110 13.7 Jarrett Allen 15.5 -111 12.8 Isaac Okoro 9.5 -110 7.3 Dean Wade 6.5 -115 5.2

Cavaliers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +5000 +2000 - Jazz +100000 +50000 -

