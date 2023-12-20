The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) will try to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (10-17) on December 20, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Jazz.

Cavaliers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream:

Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Jazz have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

Cleveland is 10-3 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fourth.

The Cavaliers record 112.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 119.5 the Jazz give up.

Cleveland is 6-2 when scoring more than 119.5 points.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are posting 112.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 111.5 points per contest.

Cleveland is surrendering 112.5 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.2 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (111.3).

The Cavaliers are sinking 11.9 treys per game, which is 0.1 more than they're averaging in road games (11.8). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 34.8% in home games and 35.2% in away games.

Cavaliers Injuries