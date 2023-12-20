The Cleveland Cavaliers (15-12) and the Utah Jazz (10-17) are scheduled to square off on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Max Strus and Lauri Markkanen are two players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, KJZZ

BSOH, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Cavaliers defeated the Rockets on Monday, 135-130 in OT. Their leading scorer was Donovan Mitchell with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 37 1 6 0 2 4 Sam Merrill 19 4 3 1 1 5 Max Strus 17 3 2 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cavaliers vs Jazz Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Strus' numbers for the season are 13.7 points, 5.4 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 41.1% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarrett Allen's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 boards per game.

Caris LeVert's numbers for the season are 15.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Georges Niang is posting 7.7 points, 1.2 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Watch Mitchell, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 28.6 6.4 5.8 1.8 0.4 3.1 Darius Garland 18.1 2.3 5.0 1.5 0.1 1.8 Jarrett Allen 11.7 9.1 2.2 0.9 0.7 0.0 Max Strus 12.6 4.7 3.7 0.9 0.3 2.4 Isaac Okoro 6.7 3.0 1.9 1.0 0.4 0.9

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.