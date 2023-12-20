The Radford Highlanders (9-4) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at WVU Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

West Virginia vs. Radford Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia Stats Insights

This season, the Mountaineers have a 39.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is the same percentage of shots the Highlanders' opponents have hit.

West Virginia is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 168th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 149th.

The 65.7 points per game the Mountaineers average are the same as the Highlanders allow.

West Virginia is 1-2 when scoring more than 67.0 points.

West Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

West Virginia averaged 79.4 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 71.6 points per contest.

At home, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than when playing on the road (74.6).

When it comes to three-point shooting, West Virginia performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.

West Virginia Upcoming Schedule