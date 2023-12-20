The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) will play the Radford Highlanders (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

West Virginia vs. Radford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other West Virginia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

West Virginia Players to Watch

  • Jesse Edwards: 16.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Quinn Slazinski: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ofri Naveh: 5.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Players to Watch

  • Edwards: 16.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Slazinski: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Naveh: 5.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Harris: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

West Virginia vs. Radford Stat Comparison

West Virginia Rank West Virginia AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank
346th 64 Points Scored 75.4 160th
78th 66.5 Points Allowed 67.8 108th
136th 34.4 Rebounds 34.8 115th
137th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.8 210th
324th 5.5 3pt Made 8 133rd
303rd 11.3 Assists 11.9 273rd
115th 11 Turnovers 12.6 235th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.