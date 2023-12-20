West Virginia vs. Radford December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-5) will play the Radford Highlanders (6-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Jesse Edwards: 16.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Quinn Slazinski: 17.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Radford Players to Watch
West Virginia vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|West Virginia Rank
|West Virginia AVG
|Radford AVG
|Radford Rank
|346th
|64
|Points Scored
|75.4
|160th
|78th
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|67.8
|108th
|136th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|34.8
|115th
|137th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|210th
|324th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8
|133rd
|303rd
|11.3
|Assists
|11.9
|273rd
|115th
|11
|Turnovers
|12.6
|235th
