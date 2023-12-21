Will Adam Fantilli Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 21?
Should you bet on Adam Fantilli to score a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Fantilli stats and insights
- Fantilli has scored in eight of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In two games against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.0% of them.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.
Fantilli recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|14:30
|Away
|W 9-4
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|15:49
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|3
|2
|1
|14:51
|Away
|L 7-3
|12/5/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|10:11
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Home
|L 4-2
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
