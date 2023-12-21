On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Washington Capitals. Is Andrew Peeke going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke stats and insights

Peeke is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In two games against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Peeke has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Peeke recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:08 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:02 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:59 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:30 Away L 5-4 OT 10/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.