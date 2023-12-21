Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Capitals on December 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Dylan Strome, Zachary Werenski and others are available when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (at 7:00 PM ET).
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Zachary Werenski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
Werenski drives the offense for Columbus with 25 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 24 assists in 31 games (playing 24:22 per game).
Werenski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kirill Marchenko Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)
Kirill Marchenko has collected 21 points this season, with 13 goals and eight assists.
Marchenko Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|3
|0
|3
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|1
|1
|2
|2
Johnny Gaudreau Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Johnny Gaudreau is a key player on offense for Columbus with six goals and 14 assists.
Gaudreau Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Dylan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Strome, who has 19 points (13 goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:51 per game.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Alexander Ovechkin has accumulated 18 points (0.6 per game), scoring five goals and adding 13 assists.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 20
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Hurricanes
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Predators
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Flyers
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
