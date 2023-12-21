Player prop bet odds for Dylan Strome, Zachary Werenski and others are available when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Werenski drives the offense for Columbus with 25 points (0.8 per game), with one goal and 24 assists in 31 games (playing 24:22 per game).

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 0 0 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 2 2 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 2

Kirill Marchenko Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)

Kirill Marchenko has collected 21 points this season, with 13 goals and eight assists.

Marchenko Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 19 3 0 3 4 vs. Devils Dec. 16 1 0 1 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 vs. Blues Dec. 8 1 1 2 2

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Johnny Gaudreau is a key player on offense for Columbus with six goals and 14 assists.

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Devils Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 14 1 0 1 3 vs. Panthers Dec. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 8 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

One of Washington's top offensive players this season is Strome, who has 19 points (13 goals, six assists) and plays an average of 17:51 per game.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 20 1 0 1 2 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 1 1 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Alexander Ovechkin has accumulated 18 points (0.6 per game), scoring five goals and adding 13 assists.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Dec. 20 0 1 1 5 at Hurricanes Dec. 17 0 0 0 4 at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 6 at Flyers Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 1 1 2

