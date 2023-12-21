When the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Brendan Gaunce find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Brendan Gaunce score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaunce 2022-23 stats and insights

Gaunce did not score in five games last season.

Last season he did not face the Capitals.

Gaunce produced zero points on the power play last season.

Capitals 2022-23 defensive stats

The Capitals ranked 18th in goals against, conceding 261 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Capitals shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.6 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

