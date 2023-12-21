The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) take the floor at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO. The matchup has no set line.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 115 - Pelicans 112

Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-2.5)

Cavaliers (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.1

The Pelicans sport a 16-12-0 ATS record this season compared to the 15-13-0 mark from the Cavaliers.

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 53.6% of the time this season (15 out of 28). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (13 out of 28).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Cavaliers are 12-6, while the Pelicans are 9-6 as moneyline underdogs.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are 21st in the NBA with 112.4 points per game this season. At the other end of the court, they rank 10th with 112.1 points allowed per game.

Cleveland is grabbing 44.1 boards per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 43.2 rebounds per contest (11th-ranked).

So far this season, the Cavaliers rank 18th in the league in assists, putting up 25.6 per game.

With 13.6 turnovers per game, Cleveland ranks 19th in the NBA. It forces 14 turnovers per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

With 12.3 three-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA. They own a 35.5% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 21st in the league.

