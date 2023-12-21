The New Orleans Pelicans (12-11), on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSNO

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley averages 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 57.3% from the floor.

Donovan Mitchell puts up 27.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Max Strus averages 14.5 points, 4.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Darius Garland posts 19.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 32.9% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.4 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 boards.

Pelicans Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Brandon Ingram gives the Pelicans 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are getting 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jonas Valanciunas this season.

The Pelicans are getting 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game from Zion Williamson this season.

The Pelicans are receiving 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Herbert Jones this season.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 41.1% of his shots from the floor.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Pelicans 111.3 Points Avg. 113.5 111.1 Points Allowed Avg. 114.2 48% Field Goal % 47.5% 34.7% Three Point % 35.1%

