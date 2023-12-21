Cavaliers vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and the New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) meet in a game with no set line at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSNO. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|-
|227.5
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- In 14 of 28 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.
- Cleveland's matchups this year have an average point total of 224.5, three fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cavaliers have a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Cleveland has won 12 out of the 18 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 12-7, a 63.2% win rate, when it's favored by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.
Cavaliers vs Pelicans Additional Info
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|14
|50%
|112.4
|228.3
|112.1
|226
|222.9
|Pelicans
|15
|53.6%
|115.9
|228.3
|113.9
|226
|229
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers are 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- Five of Cavaliers' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Cleveland sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-8-0) than it does on the road (8-5-0).
- The Cavaliers put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Pelicans allow (113.9).
- Cleveland has a 9-5 record against the spread and a 10-4 record overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against + Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|15-13
|0-0
|15-13
|Pelicans
|16-12
|0-0
|13-15
Cavaliers vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Pelicans
|112.4
|115.9
|21
|12
|9-5
|13-4
|10-4
|12-5
|112.1
|113.9
|10
|15
|9-7
|11-3
|12-4
|12-2
