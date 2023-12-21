When the Cleveland Cavaliers (16-12) and New Orleans Pelicans (16-12) play at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell will be a player to watch.

Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSNO

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers won their most recent game against the Jazz, 124-116, on Wednesday. Sam Merrill starred with 27 points, and also had three boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Sam Merrill 27 3 2 1 0 8 Caris LeVert 23 3 7 1 0 4 Max Strus 18 4 4 0 0 6

Cavaliers vs Pelicans

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 5.5 assists and 5.6 boards per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Max Strus' numbers for the season are 13.9 points, 3.8 assists and 5.4 boards per contest.

Jarrett Allen's numbers for the season are 13.0 points, 2.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.

Caris LeVert's numbers for the season are 15.4 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the field and 32.5% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Georges Niang's numbers for the season are 7.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.9% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 24.6 5.3 5.3 1.5 0.3 2.8 Jarrett Allen 12.3 9.1 2.3 1.1 0.7 0.0 Darius Garland 16.2 2.1 4.2 1.3 0.1 1.6 Max Strus 13.3 4.8 3.4 0.7 0.1 2.7 Caris LeVert 9.1 2.2 2.3 0.7 0.3 1.1

