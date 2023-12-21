On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Chad Ruhwedel going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2100 (Bet $10 to win $210.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 16 games this season.

In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Ruhwedel has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:00 Away W 5-3 11/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 4-0 11/9/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:56 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:14 Home L 4-3 10/28/2023 Senators 1 0 1 10:58 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.