Chris Olave and the New Orleans Saints play the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 at SoFi Stadium, where they'll face Ahkello Witherspoon and the Los Angeles Rams defense. For more stats and analysis on the Saints pass catchers' matchup against the Rams' secondary, see below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Saints vs. Rams Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Chris Olave Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams 115.8 8.9 25 81 8.34

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Chris Olave vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights

Chris Olave & the Saints' Offense

Chris Olave has registered 72 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 918 (70.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 116 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, New Orleans' passing offense is 14th in the NFL with 3,238 passing yards (231.3 per game) and 16th with 19 passing touchdowns.

The Saints' offense ranks 12th in the NFL with 22.1 points per game and 14th with 334.5 total yards per contest.

New Orleans has been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 36 times game, which is eighth in the league.

In the red zone, the Saints are passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 63 total red-zone pass attempts (45% red-zone pass rate).

Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense

Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 35 tackles, two TFL, and 13 passes defended to his name.

Defensively, Los Angeles has conceded 3,165 passing yards, or 226.1 per game -- that places the team 21st in the league.

The Rams are conceding 22.1 points per game, 19th in the NFL.

Six players have collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chris Olave vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Chris Olave Ahkello Witherspoon Rec. Targets 116 82 Def. Targets Receptions 72 13 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.8 36 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 918 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 70.6 2.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 299 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.