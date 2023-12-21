The Columbus Blue Jackets, Dmitri Voronkov included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Voronkov in the Blue Jackets-Capitals game? Use our stats and information below.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Voronkov has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 12:50 on the ice per game.

Voronkov has a goal in six of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 15 of 27 games this season, Voronkov has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Voronkov has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 27 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Voronkov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Voronkov has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-10).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 27 Games 2 16 Points 1 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 0

