Should you wager on Emil Bemstrom to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Emil Bemstrom score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bemstrom stats and insights

Bemstrom has scored in three of 18 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bemstrom's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Bemstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 13:40 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:15 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 10:13 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 13:39 Away L 7-3 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 5-3 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 5-4 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:55 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 11:41 Home W 4-2

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

