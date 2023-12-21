When the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Washington Capitals on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Gudbranson light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400

Gudbranson stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Gudbranson has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.4% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.5 hits and 17.0 blocked shots per game.

Gudbranson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:18 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:59 Home L 6-3 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:38 Home L 5-2 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:10 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 5-2 11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Devils 1 0 1 22:45 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:47 Home W 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

