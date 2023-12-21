The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-3) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-13-3) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+, with both teams fresh off a win. The Hurricanes took down the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Over the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-3-3 while putting up 23 total goals (six power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 17.6%). They have given up 30 goals.

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Thursday's game.

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final result of Penguins 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-105)

Penguins (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Hurricanes (+1.5)

Penguins vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 14-13-3 record this season and are 2-3-5 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Pittsburgh has earned eight points (3-3-2) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins scored only one goal in four games and they finished 0-3-1 in those matchups.

Pittsburgh has three points (1-6-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 16 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (13-2-1).

Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in one game this season and won.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 8-7-1 (17 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Penguins finished 6-6-2 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 14th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.87 24th 17th 3.19 Goals Allowed 2.77 10th 2nd 34 Shots 33.2 5th 1st 25.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 9th 23.85% Power Play % 14.44% 26th 13th 81.37% Penalty Kill % 81.63% 12th

Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

