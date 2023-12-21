The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jake Bean score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bean stats and insights

Bean has scored in one of 31 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in two games (two shots).

Bean has zero points on the power play.

He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.5 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 7-3 12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:44 Home L 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 3-1 12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:16 Home L 4-2 11/27/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+

BSOH, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.